Abraham shines in MSU spring game

STARKVILLE, Miss. - Spring football came to a close at Mississippi State on Saturday as the White team topped the Maroon squad 30-22 in the annual Maroon and White Game at Davis Wade Stadium.
Graduate transfer Jack Abraham started at quarterback for the White squad, completing 23 of his 34 pass attempts for 162 yards and two touchdowns. His two scores were part of 24 unanswered points for the White team in the second quarter. He found redshirt junior Geor’quarius Spivey on a three-yard pass followed by a four-yard strike to Malik Heath.
Sophomore Will Rogers earned the start at quarterback for the Maroon team, finishing 25-of-41 passing for 255 yards and one touchdown. Five of his passes went for 20 or more yards, including a 33-yard touchdown to Makai Polk with 11 seconds left in the first half. Sophomore Lideatrick Griffin was on the receiving end of a 45-yard scoring pass from Daniel Greek, who was 8-of-11 passing for 101 yards and one touchdown while playing for both teams.
Also seeing action for both teams, senior quarterback Chance Lovertich finished the day 9-for-13 passing with 144 yards and two touchdowns. He found Rufus Harvey of the White team for a 58-yard touchdown and then hit Carson Banks for a seven-yard score for the Maroon squad to make the score 30-22 in the fourth quarter.
The White team found nine receivers on the day, with sophomore running back Jo’quavious Marks hauling in seven passes for 49 yards to go along eight carries for 18 yards. Heath and Spivey both finished with four catches and one touchdown.
Christian Ford had three catches for 55 yards. Caleb Ducking, J.J. Jernighan, Jaden Walley and Trip Wilson also recorded receptions. For the Maroon squad, Griffin posted a game-high 107 yards receiving on five catches. Sophomore running back Dillon Johnson finished with 113 yards of total offense behind 12 catches for 64 yards and nine carries for 49 yards.
Austin Williams had seven grabs for 70 yards, while Polk and Banks finished with 41 yards and one touchdown each.
Defensively, midyear transfer Jalen Green recovered a fumble for the White team and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown. He finished the game with five tackles, including two for a loss. Safety Dylan Lawrence led the squad with 12 tackles, while linebacker Aaron Brule had 11.
Jaden Crumedy had a pair of sacks, while Jevon Banks and Nathan Pickering both added a sack of their own for the White team. For the Maroon squad, linebacker Jett Johnson recorded a game-high 16 tackles.
Emmanuel Forbes (White) and Jay Jimison (Maroon) both had interceptions.
Kickers Brandon Ruiz and Nolan McCord both recorded field goals during the game.
