You can donate blood after a COVID-19 vaccine, doctors say

“A lot of people have said I’ve had the covid vaccine can I give blood, yes, absolutely,” Dr. Damon Darsey with Mississippi Center for Emergency Services said. “Those are the questions we hear a lot but the biggest thing we see is that when Spring happens, we’re out on boats, we’re on jet ski’s we’re on four-wheelers and people have accidents and people don’t realize this blood is given all over the state not just in the big hospitals but in small communities, on the side of the road, in helicopters, all over the place to take care of these guys and girls over the state.”