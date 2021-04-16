Ridgeland restaurants experience growth spurt

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Ridgeland is seeing a great expansion of restaurant businesses. Several will be opening up over the next few months offering a variety of items.
Starkville based Bulldog Burger is taking over the old Mugshots location on Lake Harbour drive.
The craft burger joint plans to open in June and hire 70-80 employees.
At County Line Road in front of Northpark, the building nearing completion will be the new location for McAlister’s Deli. They’re moving from around the corner on Pear Orchard and hope to open mid-June.
A company called Santa Fe Grill, which has a location in Jackson, will then occupy their old space soon after they move out. Just up the street, Dogmud Tavern has opened in recent weeks and has quickly become a favorite among locals with a one-of-a-kind menu and a variety of board games and brews.
At Countyline and Ridgewood, a new Starbucks coffee is opening up shop on the old Ralph and Cacoo’s property. They don’t have an opening date as of yet.
On Highway 51 where the old Bumpers was located, a food truck court with covered outdoor seating is being built. The city altered their food truck ordinance to accommodate the mobile eateries.
That area should open in the coming weeks.
Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee says the city has taken steps to accommodate restaurants which is why he believes there is exceptional growth in the industry.
On Highland Colony Parkway, framing is already up for Walk On’s Bistreaux. Drew Brees’ sports themed diner is expected to open up in August or September just in time for the NFL season.
Up the street, dirt work is underway for the recently approved site plan for Chik-fil-a. It will sit between the Costco Fueling station and Wendy’s as the latest expansion of Renaissance phase 3.
There’s a Domino’s Pizza and another restaurant coming next door to Bulldog Burger with construction starting soon.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.