Police: Suspect takes 7-year-old from home in middle of night, assaults her

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are trying to identify a suspect accused of taking a 7-year-old girl from her home in the middle of the night and assaulting her.
Police responded to the home on near Raines and McCain roads around 1:45 a.m. March 30. Investigators shared surveillance footage from the incident Friday, which shows the male suspect on video walking with the victim outside of the home.
After the assault, the girl was released and returned home.
Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect or may have information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or submit a tip at http://www.528cash.org/ where you will be linked to a secure website at http://memphis.crimestoppersweb.com. Tipsters may receive a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.