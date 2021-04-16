North Fondren residents report no police presence amid rising crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are even more concerns about the safety of neighborhoods in the Capital City.
When crimes occur, some homeowners say they are being ignored and they fear what can happen next.
Some north Fondren residents say that constant gunfire, street racing and unanswered calls by JPD are prompting them to leave the city they love.
“Do we want to go somewhere safer?” asked Chris Wilbourn.
The 28-year-old said it’s getting hard to live in Jackson where his neighborhood is being held hostage by growing crime that police aren’t controlling.
The first week he moved into the neighborhood off Northside Drive, he says he was burglarized and it took 45 minutes for officers to arrive. Residents report hearing gunshots daily and a burglary just Thursday.
“Also another resident later on in the day yesterday reported a verbal altercation that involved gunshots, and shots were fired,” said Wilbourn. “No one was injured, but there was no police response or police presence.”
Street racing Sundays on Northside Drive are creating more problems. According to Wilbourn, police made traffic stops issuing tickets after their repeated complaints - but it continues.
He said the neighborhood association’s talks with the mayor and police chief have gotten them nowhere.
“They’ll meet up. They’ll have food trucks come out. This is an organized event,” said the real estate agent. “On Easter Sunday, it was probably the worst we’ve ever had. It probably went on for four hours straight. We were reporting it. They had no police officer coming out. They said they were such shorthanded that they couldn’t have enough people to come out to do anything.”
Jackson police did not answer repeated calls for comment on the no police presence and safety concerns.
“It worries me our local government doesn’t even care anymore about their citizens’ safety,” added Wilbourn.
He and other residents said they understand the police force is short staffed, but they pay taxes and expect solutions.
