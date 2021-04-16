Jackson sees its 45th homicide of 2021 after man found dead near Winter Street

Jackson sees its 45th homicide of 2021 after man found dead near Winter Street
(Source: Miles Jackson / WAVE 3 News)
By WLBT Digital | April 16, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT - Updated April 16 at 9:39 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capital City saw its 45th homicide of the year Friday evening.

According to officials, a man was shot multiple times near Winter Street and Rosemont Avenue around 6 p.m.

The victim was taken to UMMC where he would later die. There is no motive or suspect at this time.

Earlier in the day, three men were found dead in a home on Pinebrook Drive near West McDowell Road.

Police are investigating the deaths as a triple homicide. Their identities have not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.