Jackson sees its 45th homicide of 2021 after man found dead near Winter Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capital City saw its 45th homicide of the year Friday evening.
According to officials, a man was shot multiple times near Winter Street and Rosemont Avenue around 6 p.m.
The victim was taken to UMMC where he would later die. There is no motive or suspect at this time.
Earlier in the day, three men were found dead in a home on Pinebrook Drive near West McDowell Road.
Police are investigating the deaths as a triple homicide. Their identities have not yet been released.
