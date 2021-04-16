Hinds Co. School District could save $3.7M annually, audit finds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County School District could save up to $3.7 million per year if they cut outside-the-classroom spending.
That’s according to State Auditor Shad White and a recent performance audit.
Outside-the-classroom spending is any spending that doesn’t directly impact students or teachers, such as transportation services, maintenance and operations, nutrition services, technology, human resources, and more.
By the district’s request, White’s office put the Hinds County School District budget under a microscope to see how more money might be poured into the classroom.
The results? HCSD does many things well, but there is room for improvement.
“Hinds County Superintendent [Dr. Delesicia] Martin personally volunteered the Hinds County School District for this project,” said Auditor White. “I’m grateful for her leadership and the chance to help the district find ways to put more money in the classroom and toward teacher’s salaries.”
Here are four highlights from the report:
- Data showed certain education software programs are underutilized by students and teachers. Underutilized software licenses cost the district nearly $100,000 each year.
- The district recently reduced the number of schools operating in the district, and this led to savings for the district’s transportation services. However, data shows HCSD could optimize its transportation system to realize over $800,000 of additional savings each year.
- The report shows the district’s maintenance cost per square foot is significantly higher than similar school districts across the region and nation. By bringing these costs in line with similar schools in the Southeast, the district could save nearly $1 million each year.
- Within HCSD, most purchases are made by individual schools or district departments. While some of these purchases are made by taking competitive bids, the district does not have any standard bidding template. HCSD could consolidate purchasing into a district-wide function, which could lead to a 20% reduction in the cost of commonly purchased goods and services.
“We are proud to report that the Hinds County School District remains on strong financial footing,” said Dr. Delesicia Martin, HCSD superintendent. “The guidance shared will help us to continue our efforts to effectively invest public funds in efforts that ensure every student in our district has access to the resources they need to succeed.”
Previous reports from the Auditor’s office on outside-the-classroom spending showed ballooning outside-the-classroom spending around the state, a look at how Mississippi’s outside-the-classroom spending compares to other states, and a study of the priority given to administrative pay raises.
The state auditor’s office partnered with GlimpseK12 for the audit.
Read the newest report here.
