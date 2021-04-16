Hinds Co. Board launches emergency rental aid program for those impacted by pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Board has launched an emergency rental aid program for those who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The program is fully funded by a $7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Treasury.
The money allocated to Hinds County will provide funding to residents and landlords for past due, and potentially future, rental payments that were late because of the pandemic.
“The Hinds County Board of Supervisors understands the economic impact that COVID-19 has had on families throughout the County,” read a press release Friday. “We hope that every eligible household participates in this program and receives this desperately needed financial support.”
A press conference providing more information on this rental aid will be given Tuesday, April 20.
