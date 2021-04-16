Friday Night & Weekend Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rain will continue tonight on and off with thunderstorms at times as well. Upwards of an inch or two of rain will fall, in addition to small hail and frequent lightning. There may be a few lingering showers Saturday, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Lows tonight will be in the 50s with highs on Saturday in the middle 60s. Sunday will turn sunny with highs in the middle and upper 60s. Next week will be drier with partly sunny skies Sunday through Thursday with highs near 70 and lows in the 40s. The next threat of any storminess comes our way, but about this time next week. A cold front will sweep into the region on Friday, but it’s too far out to say what magnitude of thunderstorms it will bring to our area. East wind at 5mph tonight and northwesterly at 10mph Saturday. Average high is 76 and the average low is 52. Sunrise is 6:28am and the sunset is 7:32pm.