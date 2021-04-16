3 found dead in home on Pinebrook Dr.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three people were found dead inside a home Friday afternoon.
Jackson Police Department was called to the scene and discovered three bodies in a home on Pinebrook Drive near West McDowell Road.
Police say a woman told them she couldn’t get hey boyfriend on the phone so she went to his home. The doors were locked, so she kicked the door in.
That’s when she found two of the three bodies, including her boyfriend. Police later found a third person who was shot behind a shed behind the house.
The victims’ identities have not been released.
There’s no word on how the individuals died, but police are investigating the deaths as a triple homicide.
