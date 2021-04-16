Flash flood emergency issued after dam break in Stone County

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A flash flood emergency has been issued by NWS after a dam break in northeastern Stone County.
This will affect locations near Highway 26 and John Willis Road. It is in effect until 9:15 Friday evening.
The break is on Lake-A-Way, which is causing flash flooding downstream and drains into Flint Creek.
“This is a particularly dangerous situation,” NWS states. “Seek higher ground now!”
Some homes are located immediately downstream of the dam.
