First Alert Forecast: rainy periods continue Friday into Saturday

FRIDAY: Sporadic shower chances will remain a fixture through much of Friday; a more concentrated batch of rain and storms will push through the latter part of the day and into Friday evening. Expect temperatures to run cooler – in the 60s all day amid cloudy skies and cool easterly flow. Heavier round of rain and storms will likely trek through late Friday into early Saturday morning with lows in the middle 50s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: Rain coverage will taper off through Saturday morning – though a few lingering showers will still be possible under a deck of clouds that will be prevalent in the skies throughout much of the day. The clouds will begin to break into Sunday – as high pressure nudges southward over the region. Highs over the weekend will be in the 60s; lows dipping into the 40s.
EXTENDED PERIOD: High pressure will build back into the area through late Sunday and into next week. Sunshine wins out along with milder temperatures through mid-week. A weak and mainly dry front will move through late Tuesday into Wednesday, knocking highs back a bit. Warming trend kicks back in Thursday-Friday. Rain chances will look to hold off, for the most part, until the end of week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.