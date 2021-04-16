Fire breaks out at apartment complex in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Jackson.
The name of the complex is West Ridge Apartments, located on O’Ferrell Ave. just off Capitol Street.
JFD has yet to find a cause for the fire but is actively trying to put it out despite some difficulties.
Firefighters have had trouble with low water pressure, which is slowing down the process. A decision is being made to wait for water pressure to increase or let the fire continue to burn.
There have been no reports by the fire department on anyone being harmed, but it is still uncertain.
JFD warns drivers to find an alternate route due to bad traffic. Not only is the fire still burning, but there is construction going on in the area.
