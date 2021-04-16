April is National Donate Life Month, join the more than 1 million Mississippi donors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can help save lives!
April is designated as National Donate Life Month.
One organ donor has the possibility of saving eight people and possibly enhancing another 75 through tissue donations, according to the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency.
MORA says there are currently 1,300 people waiting for a life-saving transplant in Mississippi.
Last year, the state surpassed one million individuals that registered to be a donor.
While that may seem like a ton of people, there is no magic number that the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency is trying to reach.
MORA’s Trisha Byrd says a common misconception people have is thinking that being a donor means doctors won’t work to save you.
“The last thing they do is check a person’s driver’s license to see if they have the heart,” she said.
Kendrick Murray’s story is just one of many that highlights how significant being an organ donor is.
In 2015, he gave the gift of life to six people. It was not until he passed that his mom found out he was an organ donor.
Andrea Murray says she struggled with the idea of letting her son donate his organs.
However, her mindset changed as she began to educate herself.
On the anniversary of her son’s death, she decided to follow in his footsteps and become an organ donor.
Surprisingly, Kendrick ended up saving his cousin’s life by donating his heart and helped a church member by donating his kidney.
His mom says she often asks herself why her son agreed to be an organ donor without her knowledge, but in the end, she believes it was just his way.
“I teach my children to help others and to always think about others. You treat people the way you want to be treated, and he was always a nice giving person.”
