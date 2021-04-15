White House COVID Task Force Doctors have message for Mississippians

Dr. Webb said, “Do the thing that helps save the most lives. Do the thing that helps prevent the most hospitalizations and in this instance that’s getting vaccinated. And so it’s really important and I say that as a physician who works on the frontlines taking care of COVID patients. I say that as somebody who has encouraged my own family members to get vaccinated just to make sure that they are safe and that they don’t die from COVID like so many people of color have.”