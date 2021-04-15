White House COVID Task Force Doctors have message for Mississippians

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two doctors on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight for the nation have messages for Mississippians. In more of our exclusive 3 On Your Side interviews, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Cameron Webb say the COVID vaccination is still our best shot at getting out of the pandemic.
Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Cameron Webb are speaking with members of the media across the nation to get the message out.
They say it is important to be transparent and accessible with as many answers as they can provide especially with the concern surrounding the pause of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Dr. Fauci said, “The reason that the pause was caused because it really is a reflection of how seriously the FDA and the CDC take safety. Cause in fact many people are criticizing them for stopping the administration on an adverse event that’s less likely than getting hit by lightning.”
Dr. Webb said, “This is a critical moment. This is a moment of urgency. Now, that said, I feel very comfortable with the safety of these vaccines. I’ve done the deep research, I’ve done the digging. I’ve looked long and hard at all of the numbers in terms of how safe and affective these vaccines are.”
Dr. Fauci says in an effort to get more people vaccinated, the Biden administration is taking extra steps for those in rural and underserved areas.
Dr. Fauci said, “Mobile units are going out into communities that are not easily accessible. You’re going to see a lot more of that in the coming weeks to months.”
Both doctors say they stand behind the science of the vaccines and that it was not a quick fix to the pandemic.
“It was done quickly in record time because of the decades of investment in basic and biomedical and clinical research. So this didn’t start in January of 2020,” said Dr. Fauci.
On the issue of whether the vaccination will be needed every six months or yearly, the doctors explain this way:
Dr. Fauci said, “It is conceivable that we may need to boost people every once in a while. I don’t think it’s going to be every six months. I think if it is occurring it will be every year or two.”
Dr. Webb said, “Do the thing that helps save the most lives. Do the thing that helps prevent the most hospitalizations and in this instance that’s getting vaccinated. And so it’s really important and I say that as a physician who works on the frontlines taking care of COVID patients. I say that as somebody who has encouraged my own family members to get vaccinated just to make sure that they are safe and that they don’t die from COVID like so many people of color have.”
They also speak directly to the people of Mississippi.
Dr. Fauci said, “The only way we’re gonna get back to normal and all of us are craving to get back to normal, is if we get the overwhelming proportion of the population vaccinated. So my message to the people of Mississippi is go out and get vaccinated.”
Dr. Webb said, “I ask you to do what Mississippians do. Make smart decisions and do the thing that’s in the best interest of you and your family.”
