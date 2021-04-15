WATCH: Man aims gun at Rankin Co. drivers; arrested for disorderly conduct

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A bizarre video near the Reservoir in Rankin County shows a man repeatedly pointing a gun at drivers near the Spillway, before reholstering his weapon.
The Rankin County couple who shot the video Friday, April 10, claims the man used to live in the area of Church Road but is now homeless and in desperate need of mental help.
“He was pointing guns at cars!” John Bryant exclaimed.
“It was like he was in Gunsmoke,” John’s wife, Stephanie Bryant said, which is a 1970′s western TV show about preventing lawlessness.
The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department said they are aware of the incident.
Deputies said they responded to the incident Saturday, April 11, and arrested 43-year-old Richard Earl Brown for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
But Stephanie Bryant claims Richard Earl Brown isn’t just pointing his weapon.
“Sometimes he shoots that gun!” she exclaimed.
Neighbors also claim Brown sometimes yells and curses at night which is why people in the area fear what could happen next.
“Other neighbors got their pistols out and said if he makes the wrong move, we’re taking him out,” John Bryant said. “Somebody has to do something,” Stephanie added.
The county says Brown lives on Church Road, but the couple claims Brown has no real home.
“We believe he’s living in an abandoned property with a shed near an empty, abandoned mobile home,” Stephanie said. “He used to be married to a relative of my husband and I know he has a sister, but Friday was too much and it’s just at the point where he has to go.”
The couple says Brown was so drunk when deputies arrested him that they had to wait until he became sober the next day to book him, but deputies have yet to confirm that.
We asked the county if Brown has a mental illness and if so, how they’re helping him. We also asked deputies if Brown is the registered gun owner and if the county’s arrested him before on similar charges.
“I just want him to get help before he hurts himself or someone else,” Stephanie Bryant said.
