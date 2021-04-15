Vicksburg man arrested after allegedly shooting man in the leg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly shooting another man in the leg.
According to officials, Vicksburg officers were dispatched to Washington Street around 3:15 Thursday afternoon in reference to a disturbance.
When officers arrived, they found one man with cuts to his right hand and another man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
After an initial investigation, Jeffrey Young, 55, was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault. He will be held without bond until his appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, April 16.
The victim was taken to Merit Health River Region where his condition is unknown. His injuries, though, are not believed to be life-threatening.
