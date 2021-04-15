Two Miss. colleges, one university gets ‘Retool Your School’ grant from Home Depot

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three schools in Mississippi will receive a grant to improve their campuses.
Jackson State University, Tougaloo College, and Coahoma Community college are getting the Retool Your School grant from Home Depot.
Mississippi grant recipients and amounts:
- Coahoma Community College - $75,000
- Jackson State University - $50,000
- Tougaloo College - $120,000 total (grant + Campaign of the Year award)
In all, 30 Historically Black Colleges and Universities will receive a combined $1 million dollars, specifically for campus improvement projects, such as buildings, painting, and upgrades.
Home Depot said Tougaloo College received the distinguished Campaign of the Year Award because the school’s voting campaign was considered the most original and innovative.
To stand out, Tougaloo says they reached out to the student body to vote on what campus improvements they wanted to see. The response was Kinchelow Hall, a research laboratory that needed repairs, the school said.
“We received the second-highest amount of votes of HBCU’s nationwide for this campaign and we’re very excited about it,” said Schenika Harrison, Tougaloo Campaign Manager.
This is the 12th year of Retool Your School.
