Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clouds will increase tonight, and showers will arrive by morning. Expect a rainy day Friday with the heaviest rain over the south. Anywhere from one to three inches of rain are possible, so a flash flood watch has been issued for the highway 84 and 98 corridors. The severe weather threat is minimal, but heavy rain, lightning, and small hail are possible. The rain will taper off Friday night into Saturday morning and leave us with clouds that will slowly thin out Saturday. Highs will reach the 60s with the 50s for lows this weekend. Sunday looks to be the best day of the weekend with the return of sunshine and pleasant temperatures in the 60s. More unsettled weather with cooler than normal temperatures can be expected next week. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s with lows in the 40s and partly sunny skies for the most part. Average high this time of year is 76 and the average low is 52. Sunrise is 6:30am and the sunset is 7:31pm.