Sign ordinance promises to make Jackson more business-friendly city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An ordinance that promises to make it easier for new businesses to open in the capital city is up for consideration by the Jackson City Council.
Tuesday, the city planning department introduced a measure that would shorten the time it takes for businesses in mixed-use developments to obtain approval for installing storefront signage.
It was unclear when the measure would be brought up for a vote.
The measure, though, appears to be backed by most council members and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, who thanked the planning director for bringing the proposal forward.
“It makes it more efficient, rather than bringing people up here time after time,” he said.
Under the ordinance, developers of mixed-use projects would be able to submit a “master sign plan” for approval.
If that sign plan is signed off on by the council, the planning department would be able to use that plan to issue permits for new signs.
Currently, businesses seeking permission to install new signage must apply to the city to seek a variance.
That process can take weeks and can delay businesses from opening their doors.
The new ordinance would give the city’s permitting department permit to issue permits for new signs without going to the council if they’re in compliance with a development’s master plan.
“It offers a little bit more efficiency and flexibility,” said Planning Director Jordan Hillman. “In return for having that flexibility and efficiency... it does ask for improved architectural standards, so we are looking for a higher quality, higher design level with their sign plan than the traditional ordinance requires.”
She said several developers have shown interest in the proposal.
Breck Hines, co-developer of the District at Eastover, a mixed-use development in Northeast Jackson, was unaware of the proposal but likes the idea.
Hines said the council is easy to work with but the process of getting a sign variance before the seven-member board is cumbersome.
“A lot of times, businesses are waiting to open … until they get their signs up,” he said. “They’re not employing people, they’re not paying taxes until the council goes through the process.”
The measure would only affect businesses in mixed-use districts.
