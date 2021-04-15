Pearl River in Jackson at flood stage, expected to crest at 30 ft. Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Reservoir managers are closely monitoring levels of the Pearl River after it entered flood stage over the weekend.
Heavy rains last Friday caused the river to rise quickly. Right now the river is expected to crest on Friday at 30 feet.
At that level the waters will not get in any homes in the north Jackson area that were impacted in last years flooding. Water is also expected to back up into creeks and streams in Jackson where it could get close to some business in the downtown area.
Rainfall predictions over the next seven days are not expected to have any impact or increase the crest levels at this time.
John Sigman, General Manager of the Pearl River Valley, said, “That’s significant but in the frame of things we’re working with now we don’t think it’s going to create a flooding situation. The river and Jackson is going 30 feet. That’ll put water near some houses, near some businesses in the Byram area but it won’t actually go in any houses are businesses. So we think we’ll be able to manage this.”
Last year the Pearl River reached historic levels and caused flooding in hundreds of homes in north Jackson. The river crested at 36.6 feel in February 17.
That’s the third highest flood in record for the river in Jackson.
