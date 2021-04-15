Pat Robertson says he’s ‘pro-police’ but that Derek Chauvin needs to be ‘under the jail’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The host of The 700 Club is being labelled “woke” by some on social media after speaking on several recent high-profile police encounters.
The conversation started while Pat Robertson and co-host Terry Meeuwsen were discussing the differences in weight between a Taser and a gun.
This after the recent police shooting in Minnesota after an officer says she accidentally shot a Black man during a traffic stop when she actually meant to taze him.
In footage, Officer Kim Potter can be heard shouting “Taser! Taser!” before fatally shooting Daunte Wright. She has since been charged with second-degree manslaughter.
“If you can’t tell the difference between the feel of those things, it’s crazy,” Robertson said while holding both a Taser and gun.
Robertson then said that he is “pro-police,” adding that “we need the police and their service” and that they “do a good job, but if they don’t stop this onslaught they cannot do this.”
He then went on to discuss “the thing going on in Minnesota” alluding to the Derek Chauvin trial.
Chauvin, a former police officer, has been charged with murder and manslaughter in the 2020 death of George Floyd.
“I mean, they oughta put him under the jail,” Robertson said of Chauvin. “He has caused so much trouble by kneeling on the neck of George Floyd. It’s just terrible what’s happening.”
He also wondered aloud why the police “don’t open their eyes of what their public relations are? They’ve got to stop this stuff.”
“Maybe they need more training,” Meeuwsen countered.
The clip of Robertson’s and Meeuwsen’s conversation soon went viral on Twitter, with the poster of the clip writing, “Who had ‘Woke Pat Robertson’ on their 2021 bing card?”
Watch the full clip below:
One user commented, “My jaw is on the floor with this one,” while another user wrote, “Pat Robertson is going off on police violence, what is even happening right now?”
Robertson, who is 91 years old, appears daily on The 700 Club which has been running since 1966.
