Nearly 70 homes damaged in April storms, MEMA data shows

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly 70 homes in 10 counties were damaged in the April 9-10 storms, according to preliminary damage reports from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).
On April 9 and 10, four tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down in the state. The storm also brought with it heavy rain, flash flooding, and hail.
Marion County was one of the hardest hit, with 24 homes and one business being damaged.
An EF-1 with winds of 105 miles per hour touched down in that county.
Chickasaw County also saw significant damage, with 23 homes and two farms damaged, according to MEMA reports.
Other county damage reports are shown below:
- Atalla: 10 homes, 3 businesses
- Hinds: 1 home
- Issaquena: 1 home
- Pontotoc: 5 homes
- Rankin: 1 home, 1 business
- Warren: 3 homes
- Yazoo: 1 home
The number of homes damaged will likely go up. In Hinds County, WLBT reported significant flooding in Belhaven and Fondren, with flooding in Fondren causing damage to at least two homes. Meanwhile, another home in Northeast Jackson was damaged when a tree fell into it, causing the roof to cave in.
Felled trees and flooding were also reported down along the Natchez Trace Parkway.
So far, no fatalities have been reported.
