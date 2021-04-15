Missouri lawmakers move to make daylight saving permanent

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri House has advanced a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent.
The GOP-led House gave the proposal initial approval in a voice vote Wednesday.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 15 states have adopted similar provisions.
Federal law prevents states from moving to daylight saving time permanently, so the Missouri bill would only take effect if Congress changes federal law.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.