Man charged with aggravated assault after shooting 16-year-old

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been charged with aggravated assault after he said he accidentally shot a teen girl.
According to officials, a Hinds County deputy was flagged down at the intersection of Terry Road near Highway 80 by a female driver around 4:15 Wednesday afternoon.
A male and a female were also in the vehicle.
The driver, who was the mother of the victim, told the deputy that her daughter had been shot in the upper torso at a nearby business by the male passenger.
The shooting had occurred in the vehicle and they were trying to take her daughter to the hospital.
Medical personnel soon arrived at the scene and the shooting victim was taken to UMMC in stable condition.
A semi-automatic pistol was found in the vehicle and the male passenger and victim’s mother were both taken in for questioning.
The preliminary report indicated that the cause of the shooting was an alleged accidental discharge by the male occupant in the vehicle while he was handling the gun.
Further investigation, though, disputed the validity of an accidental discharge and supported that the male passenger should be charged with aggravated assault.
The occupants in the vehicle all knew one another and the relationship between the shooting victim and the suspect is that they were friends, according to officials.
Tony Tyler, 22, has been charged with aggravated assault and the female victim, who is 16, is recovering at UMMC.
The mother of the victim was questioned and released.
