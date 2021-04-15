Jim Hill cheer squad brings home the gold in national cheerleading championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cheer team in the Jackson Public School District brought home the gold over their Spring Break holiday!
The Jim Hill High School competition squad competed in the Powerhouse Spirit National Stomp and Shake Cheerleading Championships at Virginia State University.
The annual event brings together high schools from across the country to showcase their skills in several categories.
The Jim Hill competition squad competed in the following five categories: Solo, Stunt Group, Timeout Dance, Full Routine and Blackout Routine, which they won first place in!
The cheer team earned one of the highest score totals of any Blackout Routine since the category’s history.
Jim Hill also earned a third-place finish in the stunt group category.
The Jim Hill High School cheerleaders are led by head coach, Tamika Harris, and assistant coach, Amadi Lawrence.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.