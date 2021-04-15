Jackson Medical Mall hosts mass vaccination event Thurs.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Medical Mall is hosting a mass vaccination event today for the community.
The event begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m. You can schedule an appointment or go as a walk-in.
Fallon Brewster, Chief Planning and Strategy Officer at JMM, says, “We just want to play our part in a unified effort against COVID-19.”
If you are in the Jackson metro area and need a ride to a vaccination site, you can call 769-235-8235. This applies even if you are not able to get vaccinated today.
