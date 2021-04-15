First Alert Forecast: AM storms, turning partly sunny Thursday; more rain ahead

THURSDAY: Another disturbance will ride along the stalled boundary through the day – kicking up yet another round of rain and storms through on the front part of the day. A few of storms could be heavy – especially across south Mississippi, leading to the possibility of localized flooding. Clouds will break for some sun through mid-day, before clouds stream back in the afternoon and evening. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s again. A few showers will roll in from time to time overnight with lows in the lower to middle 50s.
FRIDAY: Sporadic shower chances will remain a fixture through much of Friday; a more concentrated batch of rain and storms will push through the latter part of the day and into Friday evening. Expect temperatures to run cooler – in the 60s all day amid cloudy skies and cool easterly flow. Heavier round of rain and storms will likely trek through late Friday into early Saturday morning with lows in the middle 50s.
EXTENDED PERIOD: Showers will linger early Saturday morning, trending drier yet remaining cloudy with highs in the 60s. High pressure will build back into the area through late Sunday and into next week. Sunshine wins out along with milder temperatures through mid-week. Rain chances will look to hold off, for the most part, until the end of week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.