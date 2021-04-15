First Alert Forecast: AM storms, turning partly sunny Thursday; more rain ahead

THURSDAY: Another disturbance will ride along the stalled boundary through the day – kicking up yet another round of rain and storms through on the front part of the day. A few of storms could be heavy – especially across south Mississippi, leading to the possibility of localized flooding. Clouds will break for some sun through mid-day, before clouds stream back in the afternoon and evening. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s again. A few showers will roll in from time to time overnight with lows in the lower to middle 50s.