Capital City businesses go without water for almost a week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A group of south Jackson businesses say they haven’t had water for nearly a week and can’t find out why.
Several businesses along the I-55 East Frontage Road near Savannah Street say their water went out last Friday.
At the OYO Hotel, they’re having to give guest buckets of water to use the bathrooms. Some businesses have had to get portable toilets for their employees.
Several tell us they have called the city to find out why the water is out but can’t get an answer.
Bill Price, who owns All Star Millwork, says, “Somebody should step up to the plate. Businesses are gonna leave Jackson if they can’t get the essentials: road, sewer and water. You can’t do business like that.”
Thursday morning, city water department employees were in the area checking for leaks. We also called the city to see if they found the source of the water outage.
They tell us they are looking into it.
