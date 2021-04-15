Airport takeover case going back to U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s back to the court of appeals for lawmakers in the airport takeover case.
Five years since the case was filed, legislators are appealing to the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals for the second time.
At the heart of the matter is the same issue that has surrounded the case since the beginning – whether lawmakers’ communications surrounding the airport takeover legislation can be subpoenaed.
In 2016, state lawmakers approved S.B. 2162, a bill that would do away with the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) and replace it with a larger authority made up of city, state and regional representatives.
The bill, if allowed to stay, would essentially wrest control of the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport from the capital city and give it to the state.
A suit was filed on April 6, 2016, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. Since then, the case has been in the discovery phase.
Attorneys for JMAA have been seeking to find out the motive behind the takeover, claiming it was racially motivated.
Lawmakers, though, pointed to the lack of economic development around the airport, as well as the departure of Southwest Airlines.
Southwest left Jackson-Evers in 2014 but announced it was returning in 2021.
Jackson-Evers is owned and operated by the city of Jackson through JMAA. The city is more than 80 percent African American and all five members of the JMAA board of commissioners are Black.
Meanwhile, S.B. 2162 was authored by a group of white Republicans, approved by a Republican-led legislature, and signed by former Republican Gov. Phil Bryant.
Under the measure, JMAA would be replaced with a nine-member commission with only two members appointed by the mayor and city council.
JMAA had attempted to find out motives through discovery, but lawmakers cited legislative privilege.
That matter has been debated since early on, a fact not lost on District Judge Carlton Reeves.
“Much of this case is unknown and unresolved. The plaintiffs may believe that the airport bill was passed to take valuable property owned by a majority African American city and run by African American airport Commissioners and give it to a majority-white State government,” he wrote in an August 2020 order. “The defendants may believe that the airport bill was passed as (a) good-government response to perceived mismanagement in the wake of Southwest Airlines’ 2013 decision to leave Jackson for ‘the larger cities.’
“These narratives are for now just that - narratives. Discovery has not concluded because of invocations of privilege by a handful of Legislators and the former Governor’s chief of staff.”
S.B. 2162 was authored by Sens. Josh Harkins (R-20), Dean Kirby (R-30), Philip Moran (R-46), Chris Caughman (R-35), and former Sen. Nickey Browning (R-3). Other lawmakers also have been named in the case, including Sen. John Polk (R-44), former Reps. Mark Baker and Alex Monsour.
In 2017, District Court Magistrate Keith Ball ruled that legislators must produce all nonprivileged documents and provide a privilege log identifying all documents they claim are protected.
Non-privilege includes those between lawmakers, lawmakers’ staff, and third-party individuals. Privileged communications are those between lawmakers and their staffers.
In 2018, notices were issued to the state to produce documents.
The state, in turn, appealed to the Fifth Circuit. The Fifth ruled that JMAA’s case was deficient and that its complaint needed to be “cleaned up.”
The Fifth stated that the complaint never suggested, “as counsel did during oral argument - that the individual commissioners are volunteers reimbursed for some expenses, that Mississippi law recognizes volunteers as public employees in some contexts, and that the combination might give them standing to challenge S.B. 2162 as a violation of the Equal Protection Clause.”
In his August 2020 order, Reeves asked for a conference call to discuss the case further but said it would not be futile to add counsel’s argument to JMAA’s complaint.
As for the privilege log, the appellate ruled that the district court could not require a privilege log because it did not have jurisdiction based on the flaws in JMAA’s earlier filings.
JMAA submitted its amended complaint last summer and asked Reeves to reinstate the privilege log ruling.
In an abbreviated order issued March 15, Reeves said the plaintiff’s motion was “well taken,” but punted that request back to the Fifth.
“If the Fifth Circuit wishes to reconsider JMAA’s discovery privileges that is up to the appellate court, not this court.”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.