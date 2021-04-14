3 On Your Side Investigates: Rankin County’s Jane Doe cold case

David Ruth said, ”He was a former boxer and it was known by his confessions that once he got his victims in the car that he would just deliver blows to the head to render them unconscious and then there was also evidence that Samuel Little confessed to killing 5 women in the state of Mississippi in the 1978 era. And from what we’ve been able to find out so far, four of the five women have been found and identified so there’s still one missing.”