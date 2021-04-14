Yazoo County woman sentenced to 20 years for stabbing father to death in 2019

YAZOO, Miss. (WLBT) - A jury found a 29-year-old woman in Yazoo County woman guilty of manslaughter from a 2019 crime.
Courtney Williams stabbed her father, James Williams twice in the back inside the family’s home, the district attorney’s office says.
She was initially charged with murder, but after a two-day trial where Courtney Williams gave several conflicting statements as to the reason why she stabbed her father, the Yazoo County jury convicted her of manslaughter.
At the sentencing hearing, several members of the defendant’s family and her friends pleaded with the court for leniency.
However, the victim’s sister, Catherine Smith, requested the maximum sentence saying her brother would never have the opportunity to enjoy his four grandchildren.
Courtney Williams was sentenced to twenty years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for her crime and five years of supervised probation.
