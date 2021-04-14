Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another round of rain today with several inches falling across our southernmost counties, along with hail as well. I expect quiet weather this evening, but another round of showers and thunderstorms will move across the area again during the morning commute, tapering off in the afternoon. The weather will break again later Thursday into early Friday, but another major round of showers and storms will approach the area Friday night and early Saturday morning. This should set the stage for a drier and pleasant weekend. Highs over the next seven days will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Morning temperatures will be in the 50s with some 40s possible this weekend and early next week. North wind at 10mph tonight and northeast at 10 to 15mph Thursday. Average high is 76 and the average low is 52 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:31am and the sunset is 7:30pm. We’ve had about an inch of rain today in Metro Jackson and some areas near Highway 84 and 98 have had around 2 or 3 inches. Another 1 to 3 inches of rain are possible through Saturday morning for just about the entire area.