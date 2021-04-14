Veteran and former law-enforcement officer ‘troubled’ by Virginia police incident

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A military veteran is speaking out about a viral video of two Virginia police officers who are seen threatening and assaulting a U.S. serviceman during a traffic stop.
The incident has sparked outrage all across the country including here in Mississippi.
“Why was it necessary to put him on the ground, I mean none of that makes sense,” said Marshand Crisler, who retired as a major in the United States Air Force.
Crisler said he’s watched the altercation between 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario and two Windsor, Virginia, police officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker numerous times.
He calls the video troubling and believes the incident could’ve been prevented.
”You have again, a patriot that is actively serving to protect this country in uniform, he should be treated to a higher degree of standard,” Crisler said.
Crisler has served in the military and in law enforcement, each for more than two decades.
”You know the more you watch it doesn’t get any better, it just gets worse quite frankly,” he expressed.
From his experience in both the military and law enforcement, Crisler said Nazario acted calmly and correctly.
However, he said the officers should have shown more respect for Nazario as a human and his service to the country.
”I just think it was completely unnecessary to have a confrontation with an active duty uniform service member,” said Crisler. “I would say 99 percent of service members respect law enforcement, certainly when they are in uniform. You have a responsibility as a service member to conduct yourself in a certain military manner.”
Gutierrez, the officer seen pepper-spraying Nazario, has now been fired from the Windsor Police Department.
Meanwhile, Crisler said he’s not going to let this incident cast a negative shadow on how all law enforcement officers treat those who are in the military, and people in general.
“The young man was simply trying to go to a well-lit area to be in a safe location when he came to a complete stop,” Crisler said.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.