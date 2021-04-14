Mother charged with child abuse following her 16-month-old son’s death

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One woman is now behind bars after deputies say she is accused of aggravated child abuse in the death of her own child.
Around 10 a.m. on April 11, deputies responded to a 911 call involving a 16-month-old boy. Deputies along with emergency medical services met the mother with the child on Alabama Highway 24 near the Morgan County line.
An ambulance transported the child to a local hospital but was later transferred to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. Sheriff’s investigators heard about the case and began an investigation.
On April 12, Sheriff’s investigators arrested and charged Jordan Ellan Harmon, 26 of Trinity, with aggravated child abuse. Harmon is the mother of the child.
Investigators confirm the child died just one day later on April 13 at Children’s Hospital.
Deputies say this investigation is an on-going homicide investigation and other charges are expected in this case.
There are no further details at this time.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.