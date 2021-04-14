More underpass fences to stop homeless encampments going up in Northeast Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More fences designed to stop the homeless from camping under the interstate will soon be going up in Northeast Jackson.
MDOT recently opened bids to construct fences at the I-55 underpasses at Northside Drive and Canton Mart Road.
Three bids were received:
- $246,807 from Jefcoat Fence Co.
- $256,340 from GSB Enterprises
- And $425,050 from Columbus Fence Co.
“These bids are currently under review by MDOT staff to make sure they are responsive and that there are no irregularities,” Public Information Officer Michael Flood said.
A recommendation is expected to be taken to the Mississippi Transportation Commission for consideration at its April 23 meeting. However, that is subject to change, he said
Previously, fences were installed at the Adkins Boulevard underpass, after MDOT officials were spurred on by complaints from a business owner in the area.
The Adkins, Canton Mart, and Northside Drive underpasses have been popular gathering spots for the homeless, who often set up encampments under the bridges. Often, shopping carts, sleeping bags, and other items can be found at the sites, signs that the areas are being used for camping.
