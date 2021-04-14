Lt. governor visits Natchez, encourages city to ’strech out’ relief funds headed to Miss.

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A special guest dropped in the city of Natchez Thursday with some encouraging words for local leaders.
Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann was the man of the hour at a special meeting called by the mayor and board of alderman.
Hosemann talked about the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act or COVID Relief Bill and how it can benefit cities across the state, including Natchez, asking leaders to spend the money wisely.
“The money is here and you’re gonna get to spend it,” Hosemann said.
While all eyes have been on the direct stimulus payments to most Americans, the plan also includes aid for local governments fighting to recover from the pandemic.
The House Committee on Oversight and Reform reports Mississippi will receive about $1.8 billion and Hoseman said Natchez will receive $3.3 million while Adams County will get $5.9 million.
“We’re at a crossroads we’ve never been at before and the people up there [city leaders] will have some of the major decisions you’ve ever had,” Hosemann said.” I just can’t tell you enough how critical it will be on how you spend that and how you stretch it out.”
Under the relief plan, here’s how local governments can choose to use the funds:
- Providing assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries, such as tourism, travel, and hospitality
- Respond to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing premium pay to eligible workers of the State, territorial or tribal government performing essential work or by providing grants to eligible employers that have eligible worker
- Provide government services, to the extent COVID-19, caused a reduction of revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year of the State, territorial, or tribal government
- Make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure
Hosemann mentioned the deep family roots he has in Natchez and how he’s seen the town struggle and rebuild several times and how confident he is in the future.
Hosemann said cities and counties across Mississippi will receive the sum of $932 million. The city of Jackson will receive just over $46.6 million.
“When we struggle to get a teacher pay raise, when we struggle to make sure that ends meet, when we struggle to address a lot of issues in Mississippi, all of a sudden we have this huge amount of money dropped on Mississippi and Natchez and Adams County and the rest of us so I just can’t tell you how critical it will be how we spend that,” he added.
Hosemann said local governments have up to three years to spend the funds.
