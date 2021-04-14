Jackson division fire chief resigns after 23 years

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After 23 years of service, the Jackson Fire Department is losing one of its own.
Division Fire Chief and Public Information Officer Cleotha Sanders announced he’s resigning after 12 years on the force.
Chief Sanders said he accepted a job with Jackson State University as the Director of Campus Safety and Emergency Management.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve Chief Owens and the Jackson Fire Department, as well as the citizens of this great city for the past 23 years,” Sanders said.
Sanders organized events such as the JFD Citizen’s Fire Academy, the Annual JFD Toy Drive, and the JFD Boot Camp.
