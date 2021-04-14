Former Jackson city councilman Frank Bluntson passes away at 85

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Eric Bluntson, son of former Jackson city councilman Frank Bluntson, confirms his father died Tuesday afternoon.
He served two terms on the Jackson City Council representing Ward 4. Prior to that, he was a youth court councilor and 5th grade teacher at Mary C. Jones Elementary School.
He’s probably best known as the long-time host of Straight Talk, a community affairs program on WKXI radio.
He was also a well-known advocate for senior citizens, feeding them through a program bearing the name of his late oldest son, Craig Bluntson.
Frank Bluntson was in home hospice care having dealt with a variety of health issues. He was 85 years old.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.