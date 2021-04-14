First Alert Forecast: rain, storms likely Wednesday, staying unsettled late week

WEDNESDAY: A disturbance will ride along the boundary, kicking up a more widespread opportunity for rain and storms across the region. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out in south Mississippi with gusty wind and hail, though the risk remains low. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with rain showers tapering through Wednesday afternoon and evening.
THURSDAY: Another disturbance will ride along the stalled boundary through the day – kicking up yet another round of rain and storms through on the front half of the day. A few of storms could be heavy – especially across south Mississippi, leading to the possibility of localized flooding. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s again.
EXTENDED PERIOD: The overall pattern remains muddled through late week and into the upcoming weekend. Highs will run in the upper 60s and lower 70s late week. Scattered opportunities for rain will remain through Friday. A few lingering showers will hang around for the weekend, though high pressure will build back into the area through late Sunday and into next week. Sunshine wins out along with milder temperatures through mid-week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
