‘Young, healthy’ South Mississippi man suffers stroke hours after receiving J&J vaccine

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - When the news broke about the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday, one Coast family was already living with a tragedy they believe was caused by the vaccine.
It started out as a normal day for 43-year-old Brad Malagarie of St. Martin. This busy father of seven spent the morning at his D’Iberville office before heading to get a Johnson & Johnson vaccine a little after noon.
He returned to work, and within three hours coworkers noticed he was unresponsive at his desk.
“They called me and said he had that vaccine and something is wrong, we think it’s a stroke,” said Celeste Foster O’Keefe, Malagarie’s aunt.
Malagarie was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with a stroke. A blood clot had lodged in his left middle cerebral artery. O’Keefe, who is also Brad’s boss, said the family believes without a doubt that the vaccine caused the stroke.
“He’s a young, healthy 43-year-old, and I immediately thought it, and I said be sure to tell the doctors he took that J & J vaccine and that, to me, is what caused his stroke,” she said.
O’Keefe said her nephew’s only health issue before the vaccine was high blood pressure, which was controlled with medication.
Now, one week after the vaccine, he’s in critical but stable condition at Ochsner’s Medical Center in New Orleans, his wife Cori by his side. Their families’ lives changed tragically overnight.
“He can’t talk now and he can’t walk. He’s paralyzed on the right side. He knows who we are and he will just cry when he sees us,” O’Keefe said.
Doctors don’t know Malagarie’s prognosis for recovery yet but said it will likely take at least a year of rehab after he leaves the hospital.
“At least we want him to be able to communicate, to be able to walk and talk again, even if it’s not perfect,” O’Keefe said.
She said while the news today came too late to help her nephew, the family now feels at least a small bit of relief knowing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is currently out of circulation.
“I’m glad it was taken off the market. If you can help one person, you’ve stopped a world of pain for that whole family. I mean, maybe it’s only been a handful of people affected, but when it’s your family, it doesn’t feel like a handful.”
The family is holding a Facebook fundraiser trying to help cover some of his medical costs on his long road to recovery.
