COVID-19 vaccination site at Jackson Revival Center Church

JRC Church partnering with St. Dominic for COVID vaccinations Thursday

Jackson Revival Center Church will provide vaccinations Thursday to eligible Mississippians. (Source: WLBT)
By Maggie Wade | April 13, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT - Updated April 13 at 9:56 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vaccination site has been set up for Thursday, April 15 at Jackson Revival Center Church.

The church is partnering with St. Dominic Hospital to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to Mississippians 16 and older.

Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. in the Multipurpose Building on the South Campus located at 4655 Terry Road in Jackson.

You will need to pre-register to get the shot. You can find the information here or at myjrc.info.

