COVID-19 vaccination site at Jackson Revival Center Church

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vaccination site has been set up for Thursday, April 15 at Jackson Revival Center Church.
The church is partnering with St. Dominic Hospital to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to Mississippians 16 and older.
Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. in the Multipurpose Building on the South Campus located at 4655 Terry Road in Jackson.
You will need to pre-register to get the shot. You can find the information here or at myjrc.info.
