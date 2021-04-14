COVID-19 in Mississippi: 410 new cases reported Thurs.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 410 new cases and 6 new deaths Thursday.
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 308,521 as of April 14.
So far, 7,127 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,655,925 as of April 11. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
An estimated 297,362 people have recovered from the virus.
The newest MSDH report shows 647,387 people are fully vaccinated and 1,495,833 doses have been administered in total.
Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older.
On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.
Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
