Canton man pleads guilty to 2019 murder of Domino’s employee Hilerica ‘Latrice’ Dortch

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton man pleaded guilty to the murder of Domino’s employee Hilerica “Latrice” Dortch and for the attempted murder of JASCO store clerk, Ranjit Singh.
The 31-year-old Domino’s employee’s body was found near a Madison County intersection in December of 2019.
Terrance J. Caldwell, 25, allegedly killed Dortch with a single gunshot. Her car was found abandoned shortly after she was reported missing.
Caldwell also allegedly shot gas station clerk Ranjit Singh in the face on an early December morning in 2019.
After shooting Singh, Caldwell then allegedly went behind the counter, grabbed an unknown amount of cash and ran from the scene.
Caldwell will be sentenced for these crimes on April 19 in Canton, Mississippi.
