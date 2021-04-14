ALEA issues Emergency Missing Child Alert for B’ham 4-year-old boy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 4-year-old Jerrin Austin, Jr.
Jerrin is described as a 2′5″ black male with black hair and brown eyes, weighing 38 pounds. Another defining factor Jerrin has is missing toes on his right foot.
Police say Jerrin was last seen on April 3 wearing a blue sweat suit at 6 a.m. in Birmingham.
He may be traveling in a dark gray 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon bearing Alabama tag FJB805, according to police.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jerrin Austin Jr., please contact the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or call 911.
