Two children shot, caught in crossfire of domestic dispute

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two children injured.
Police say the incident happened on Meadowmont Drive in the area of I-220 and Robinson Road.
Investigators say a man and woman had just ended a 10-year relationship a few days ago.
The woman arrived home and saw the man’s car in her driveway and immediately started to drive away, JPD says.
That’s when dectectives say the man started shooting at the woman’s car hitting a 10-year-old and 14-year-old child inside the vehicle.
Police say the children were hit one time by bullets but are expected to be OK.
Police have not released any information about this crime or the suspected shooting.
