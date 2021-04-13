Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Occasional showers and thunderstorms will be an issue over the next few days. Disturbances will be working their way through our area with highest chances for rain to the south. Several inches of rain are possible. The severe weather threat is low, which is good news. Highs will be in the upper 60s and 70s through this weekend with lows in the 40s and 50s. The highest rain chances will be Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, followed by a decrease in the chance for rain this weekend and next week. We won’t shed the chance for a shower each day altogether, but we’ll see more sunshine towards this weekend and beyond. South wind tonight and Wednesday at 5mph. Average high is 75 and the average low is 51. Sunrise is 6:32am and the sunset is 7:29pm.