Timber Bridge on Colonial Circle indefinitely closed for repairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A busy bridge in North Jackson is now closed for repairs leaving many drivers to find an alternate route.
Monday, the city said it’s closing the timber bridge on Colonial Circle indefinitely because it was deteriorating.
“It will be an inconvenience for everyone if that bridge was to collapse or fail and somebody was on it,” said Dr. Charles Williams, city engineer.
Williams said the bridge has reached its life expectancy.
While doing an inspection, Williams said crews discovered that the decay of the wooden timbers and the deck still needed repairs.
“We went out and took a look at the barrier rails that had been knocked down a couple of times due to people driving into them,” Williams said. “The engineer went underneath and looked at it and decided that it recommended closure so that was in the best interest of the public.”
Williams is planning to bring on a consultant to study the area and determine which repairs need to be made.
The bridge is near a sharp curve that’s led to many driving accidents, including one involving a Three On Your Side crew just last month.
The city engineer said he’s going to also look into implementing a new alignment which would he believes would make the road safer for driving.
“I think because a number of people drive that particular area so fast, we want to look at maybe trying to slow that down, so a straighter pathway across Purple Creek probably would be something that we look into,” Williams explained. “Changing the alignment of the bridge structure as it crosses over Purple Creek and making it maybe a little straighter, maybe that will provide a little bit more safety and reduce some of the speed.”
The city cannot give a timeline on when repairs will begin on the bridge.
