Mayor says EPA order not about water quality; a copy of the order seems to say different

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Jackson water quality is not unsafe, and that an EPA order is more “a discussion over process than it is over quality of water.”
Tuesday, Jackson leaders discussed an emergency administrative order handed down by the Environmental Protection Agency regarding the city’s public water system.
Lumumba refused to go into details during open session but said Jackson’s water quality has never been in question.
“I would say this is more a discussion over process than it is over quality of water,” he said. “It would be not only a failure of the city of Jackson, it would be a failure of the Mississippi State Department of Health … for us to OK bad water for the residents of Jackson.”
A copy of the March 2020 letter from the EPA, though, seems to say different.
In it, the agency states that “conditions exist at the system that present an imminent and substantial endangerment to the persons served by the system.”
Federal officials conducted inspections at the O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell water treatment plants, at the behest of the state health department.
The letter goes on to state that the EPA identified numerous concerns related to “bacterial contamination and proper disinfection.”
Among findings, EPA determined that equipment at both plants was not properly calibrated to “provide accurate dosing for proper treatment of drinking water.”
Additionally, monitoring equipment at O.B. Curtis had not been repaired or calibrated for at least three years since the technician position was vacated.
That equipment included pH meters, flow measurement devices, turbidimeters, and streaming current detectors.
On top of that, jar tests to check the quality of water at Curtis and Fewell were not up to industry standards; equipment was not in place to determine pH or chlorine levels; and that turbidity exceedances were reported at both plants in January 2020.
Turbidity, or the cloudiness of the water, is a good indicator of whether disease-causing organisms are present.
“Particles of turbidity provide shelter for microbes and reduce the microbes’ exposure to disinfectants,” the EPA states. “if particulate material is not removed, a high turbidity event can provide shelter for and promote regrowth of pathogens in the water, leading to an outbreak of waterborne diseases.”
A water sample taken on Feb. 23, for instance, showed samples had turbidity levels of greater than 1.0 turbidity units,” the city reported during its winter water crisis. “This is above the standard of 0.30 turbidity units.”
Inspectors found other problems, as well, including the fact that UV disinfection devices were “offline for significant periods of time” at both water treatment plants, with one at the Fewell plant being offline for 3.5 months.
Lumumba said the council needed to go into executive session to discuss the matter, arguing that the administration was still in talks with the EPA regarding compliance.
He further claimed the city had not shared more details of the EPA’s findings, saying a final order from the federal agency had not been handed down.
“The reason we haven’t sent (it) out is because the draft hasn’t been finalized by any party. When there is a completed document that both the EPA and the city of Jackson agree to, it will be issued,” he said. “It would be premature to do it prior to that.”
Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote attempted to challenge the mayor on his claims that the order was still in draft form, but was shut down by Council President Aaron Banks, who also said the matter needed to be discussed behind closed doors.
Foote later said that the administration is in talks with EPA over a potential consent decree regarding its water treatment plants. However, that is separate from the 2020 agreed order.
At the same meeting, the councilman asked why the mayor was unwilling to discuss the EPA’s findings in an open meeting, saying that it was bad optics for the city government.
The mayor has been criticized for not informing residents about the EPA order, which was handed down in spring 2020.
“One of the biggest problems with this issue is the fact that there was no public announcement when it happened in March 2020. I didn’t find out about it until a week ago,” he said.
Foote’s challenge aside, a letter from the mayor to the EPA indicates that the order issued by the EPA was not a draft, as the mayor had stated.
In an April 1 letter to the agency, the mayor says he had reviewed the emergency order with the city engineer and that the city would comply.
“The city will use its best efforts to rectify the deficiencies identified in the Emergency Administrative Order. I acknowledge the gravity of this situation and the responsibility to ensure a safe supply of drinking water to the public.”
Lumumba went on to say that the city “looks forward to working with the EPA and the Mississippi State Department of Health to achieve compliance with this … Order as quickly as practicable.”
A March 2021 letter to Gov. Tate Reeves also raises questions as to whether the order was still being negotiated. At the height of the city’s water crisis, Lumumba sent a request to Reeves seeking his help to obtain nearly $47 million to make improvements to its water treatment system.
Included with that letter was an “itemized list of deficiencies that the EPA and health department would like to see us address as quickly as possible,” Public Works Director Charles Williams said at the time.
Foote questions why the city was seeking funding to address items in an order that was still in draft form.
“He’s trying to cover up the fact that they didn’t tell anyone about this,” he said.
A copy of the mayor’s letter to EPA is shown below.
