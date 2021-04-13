Man shot in front of Tylertown Post Office

TYLERTOWN, Miss. (WLBT) - Tylertown Police department and Walthall County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a shooting that happened in front of the post office.
Police say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday in front of the post office on Beulah Avenue.
Shortly after, officers were called to Walthall General Hospital where a gunshot victim was being treated. His condition is unknown.
One person was taken into custody, but no charges have been filed at this time.
There’s no word on a possible suspect at this time. If you have any information, call Tylertown Police at 601-876-4440.
